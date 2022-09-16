 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu,
Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua,
Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

NASA's DART mission prepares for an asteroid collision

  • Updated
  • 0

A NASA spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is getting closer to its target.

The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will have a rendezvous with the space rock on September 26 after launching 10 months ago.

