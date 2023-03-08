NASA's Curiosity rover shares a stunning sunset on Mars

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Curiosity rover just sent back a stunning postcard capturing its view of a shimmering sunset on Mars. The rover captured this feather-shaped iridescent cloud just after sunset on January 27.
But rather than continuing to focus on the near-endless red stretch of rocks and dirt below its wheels, the rover has recently been looking up.
On February 2, Curiosity observed rays of sunlight stretching across the horizon and illuminating a bank of clouds as the sun set on Mars. It's the first time the rays, known as crepuscular rays, have been seen so clearly on the red planet.
The rover is conducting a survey of twilight clouds on Mars to follow up on its previous observations of night-shining clouds. In 2021, Curiosity used its black and white navigation cameras to watch the structure of those clouds as they moved on Mars.
Clouds provide deeper insight about weather patterns and conditions. Scientists can use information about when and where clouds form on Mars to learn more about the planet's atmospheric composition and temperatures, as well as wind.
The new survey, which kicked off in January and will wrap up later this month, utilizes the rover's color camera located on its mast to watch as cloud particles grow.
On Mars, most clouds are made of frozen ice and float about 37 miles (60 kilometers) above the ground. But Curiosity spotted clouds that reach a higher altitude, as seen in the new photo, leading researchers to believe they are made of frozen carbon dioxide ice — or dry ice. Scientists are still studying them to figure out why this happens.
Curiosity captured a separate image of shiny, iridescent clouds that resemble feathers on January 27.
"Where we see iridescence, it means a cloud's particle sizes are identical to their neighbors in each part of the cloud," said Mark Lemmon, an atmospheric scientist with the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, in a statement. "By looking at color transitions, we're seeing particle size changing across the cloud. That tells us about the way the cloud is evolving and how its particles are changing size over time."