NASA tracks a newly discovered asteroid that has a 'small chance' of hitting Earth in 2046

NASA tracks a newly discovered asteroid that has a 'small chance' of hitting Earth in 2046

Astronomers recently spotted the 2023 DW asteroid, depicted in a rendering. The space rock is more than 11 million miles from Earth.

 NASA

A newly discovered asteroid roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "small chance" of colliding with Earth in 23 years, with a potential impact on Valentine's Day in 2046, according to NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

The asteroid has a 1 in 625 chance of striking Earth, based on data projections from the European Space Agency, though NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Sentry system calculated the odds closer to 1 in 560. The latter tracks potential collisions with celestial objects.

