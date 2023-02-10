NASA rover finds 'clearest evidence yet' of an ancient lake on Mars

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually trend lower into the
breezy range for most areas this weekend.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The entire island of Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
NASA's Curiosity rover used its Mast Camera to capture this 360-degree panorama of an area on Mars known as Marker Band Valley on December 16, 2022.
In the foothills of a Martian mountain, NASA's Curiosity rover found stunning new evidence of an ancient lake in the form of rocks etched with the ripples of waves — and the telltale signs appeared in an unlikely place.
The rover is traversing an area of Mars called the "sulfate-bearing unit" that researchers previously thought would only show evidence of mere trickles of water, as scientists believed the rocks there formed as the surface of the red planet was drying out. Instead, the rover found some of the clearest evidence yet of ancient waters.
"This is the best evidence of water and waves that we've seen in the entire mission," said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. "We climbed through thousands of feet of lake deposits and never saw evidence like this — and now we found it in a place we expected to be dry."
The sulfate-bearing unit is a region previously identified by the Mars Reconaissance Orbiter as containing salty mineral deposits just beneath an 18,000-foot (5,500-meter) mountain called Mount Sharp. Scientists consider the sulfate-bearing unit to be a location rife with clues about how and why Mars morphed from a watery planet into the frozen place it is today, and researchers have long sought to explore the area in more depth.
Though the region contains rocks that were thought to have formed "when water was drying to a trickle," according to NASA, the new images from Curiosity show evidence of a shallow lake.
"Billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, over time creating rippled textures left in rock," according to a NASA news release.
The wave-marked rocks were found about one-half mile (800 meters) into Curiosity's ascent of Mount Sharp. As the rover climbed higher, it traveled over rocks that would have formed more recently. That's why researchers didn't expect to see such clear markers of a large body of water.
Specifically, the rocks were discovered in what's called the Marker Band Valley, a zigzag formation of rocks that stands out against the landscape, thanks to its darker coloring. The rover began exploring the Marker Band feature — which was found to have thin, hard rocks covering the surface is a scalelike pattern — in 2022.
Curiosity has attempted to extract samples from some of the rocks, but they proved too hard for the rover's drill, according to NASA. But scientists are hoping the vehicle will stumble on some softer spots more conducive to sample collection as its trek continues.
The Curiosity rover has been exploring the Martian surface for about a decade, and it's been climbing the base of Mount Sharp since 2014. Scientists are particularly interested in the mountain because its suspected past — in which the landmark was surrounded by streams and lakes — could have been host to microbial life forms. That is, if any ever existed on Mars.