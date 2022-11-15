 Skip to main content
NASA gears up to launch historic moon mission after mega rocket sustained hurricane damage

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen on November 12 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is gearing up to launch a historic moon mission.

 Joel Kowsky/NASA

The historic Artemis I mission — an uncrewed test flight around the moon that will make use of the most powerful operational rocket in the world — could finally take flight this week.

NASA is gearing up for another launch attempt after weeks of battling various technical issues and setbacks that included the rocket withstanding a Category 1 hurricane. The big show is currently scheduled to kick off overnight, with liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida set to occur anytime within a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. ET Wednesday.

CNN's Ashley Strickland and Kristin Fisher contributed

