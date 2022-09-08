 Skip to main content
NASA eyes two dates in late September for Artemis I launch but several hurdles remain

NASA eyes two dates in late September for Artemis I launch but several hurdles remain

NASA has two new dates in mind — September 23 or September 27 — for the next attempt at launching its massive new moon rocket on an uncrewed test mission. NASA's Artemis I rocket is pictured at the Kennedy Space Center on September 3 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

NASA has two new dates in mind — September 23 or September 27 — for the next attempt at launching its massive new moon rocket on an uncrewed test mission. But there are still several things that could stand in the way of getting the Artemis I mission off the ground, any of which could push the launch date back further.

NASA is trying to work through a leaky fuel problem with the rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS. During the last launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3, the rocket sprung a big leak as it was being fueled up with super-chilled liquid hydrogen.

CNN's Kristin Fisher and Ashley Strickland contributed to this article.

