More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles.

However, it's still too early to say if total voter turnout will exceed 2018, as voting habits may have significantly shifted in recent years.

