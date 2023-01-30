More than 600 US flights canceled as winter weather moves in

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Dallas is among cities adversely affected by the latest bout of winter weather.
More than 600 US flights have been canceled on Monday as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the United States.
As of 11:30 a.m. ET, about 660 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. About 1,500 flights were delayed.
The bulk of the cancellations so far are affecting Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports in Texas, with about 100 cancellations to or from Denver International Airport in Colorado.
There's a winter storm warning in effect for a large portion of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had canceled about 330 flights within, into or out of the US by 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.
American Airlines issued a waiver on Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that applies to travel from January 29 to February 2. American had canceled 115 US flights by 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.
Regional carrier SkyWest had canceled about 100 flights by midday Monday.
Dallas Love Field tweeted on Monday that its team "stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations." DFW is also preparing for bad weather.
Both airports urged travelers to check with their airlines for flight status. DFW advised travelers to check before coming to the airport.