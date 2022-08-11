 Skip to main content
More than 1 in 4 kids hospitalized for Covid or MIS-C have symptoms for months, study finds

Nearly 30% of children who were hospitalized for Covid-19 or MIS-C, a rare but serious Covid-related condition, had symptoms more than a couple of months after their diagnosis, a new study found.

The study, published Friday in the journal Pediatrics, said the most common symptoms for children hospitalized with Covid-19 were fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, headache, muscle and body aches and fever.

