 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than 1,600 Tuesday flights canceled as winter weather hits the US

  • 0
More than 1,600 Tuesday flights canceled as winter weather hits the US

Canceled Southwest flights are displayed at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on January 30.

 Lola Gomez/AP

More than 1,600 flights were canceled and many more delayed on Tuesday as a brutal ice storm continued to hit parts of the South and central United States, bringing a second day of transport problems.

As wintry conditions affected an area from Texas to West Virginia, airplane tracking website FlightAware reported that more than 1,600 flights had been canceled within the US and more than 2,600 delayed by about 1:30 p.m. ET.

CNN's Marnie Hunter, Robert Shackelford,Aya Elamroussi and Dakin Andone contributed reporting.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred