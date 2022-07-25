 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Monkeypox is spreading faster than the data about it, hindering mitigation efforts

  • Updated
  • 0

Two months after the United States' first monkeypox case was confirmed, the total has risen to about 2,900. But details about those cases and other epidemiological data aren't spreading nearly as quickly as the virus itself, leaving holes in the response.

"It's a new and really fast-moving outbreak, and I think there have been some challenges around having a smooth and efficient way for the data to be sent from jurisdictions" to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

CNN's Brenda Goodman and Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK