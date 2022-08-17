 Skip to main content
Monkeypox case reported in man whose 'primary risk factor' was close, nonsexual contact at a crowded outdoor event

 CNN

Most monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been linked to sexual activity, but research published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new insight into other ways it may be spreading.

A man noticed his first lesion and subsequently developed a rash about two weeks after attending a "large, crowded outdoor event at which he had close contact with others, including close dancing, for a few hours," according to researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine. He tested positive for monkeypox after seeking care at an emergency department about a week later.

