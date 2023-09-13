 Skip to main content
Moderna says mRNA flu shot generates better immune response in study than currently available vaccine

Moderna says mRNA flu shot generates better immune response in study than currently available vaccine

Moderna is racing to bring mRNA technology to seasonal flu vaccines in a bid to improve how well they can target circulating strains.

(CNN) — Moderna said Wednesday that its experimental mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine generated a stronger immune response against four strains of the flu virus than a currently marketed vaccine in a Phase 3 study, paving the way for the company to discuss a path to approval with regulators.

The experimental shot, dubbed mRNA-1010, was compared with a currently approved seasonal flu vaccine from GSK called Fluarix. The results are from an interim analysis and were disclosed in a company news release Wednesday morning.

