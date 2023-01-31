 Skip to main content
MLK invoked as Tyre Nichols' life is celebrated in song and tributes in Memphis

MLK invoked as Tyre Nichols' life is celebrated in song and tributes in Memphis

Tyre Nichols, 29, whose death at the hands of police in Memphis led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, will be remembered at a funeral service on Feb 1, for the life he lived.

Mourners, from Vice President Kamala Harris to the activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, on Wednesday celebrated the life of Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of police in Memphis led to second-degree murder charges against five officers.

"Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God when they hold that child, that that body and that life will be safe for the rest of his life," Harris said to applause during Nichols' funeral service in a packed Memphis sanctuary.

