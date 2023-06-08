 Skip to main content
MLB postpones games as wildfire smoke continues to wreak havoc on US sports

(CNN) — A string of sports games and practices have been postponed as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to choke the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast parts of the United States.

Around 75 million people are under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke shrouds major US cities, with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) forced to postpone games due to concerns over dangerous air quality.

Jill Martin contributed reporting.

