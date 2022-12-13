 Skip to main content
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 from heart condition complications

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 from heart condition complications

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night from heart condition complications, the university announced on Tuesday. He was 61.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement via the school.

