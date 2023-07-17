Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Miranda Lambert performing in Nashville at the CMA Festival in June. Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.
(CNN) —Miranda Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.
The opposite was the case during her performance in Las Vegas on Sunday, where video footage from the concert shows the the country star stopping mid-song because some audience members were taking selfies and distracting her.
“I’m going to stop right here for a sec,” Lambert said while singing her ballad “Tin Man.”
She is then seen pointing into the audience while saying, “these girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”
“I don’t like it – at all,” she said adding, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”
The Las Vegas audience showed their support for the Grammy-winner by applauding her remarks, as Lambert then continued singing the song she had paused.
CNN has reached out to a representative for Lambert for comment.
Lambert’s remarks were met with mixed reaction by on social media, with some commenting that capturing footage to memorialize a concert is part of the excitement. She is far from the first artist to express frustration with concertgoers preoccupied by their phones.
When Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Grammy-winning group Silk Sonic debuted their Las Vegas residency in 2022, they required attendees to lock their phones in a Yondr pouch come showtime.
Mars spoke about the choice during an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, saying, “being the master of ceremonies and being able to read the room — understand the dynamics of what this room needs to feel like — that feeling goes away when you’re looking at a wall of (phones).”
“With the cameras, you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I want to try out this dance move tonight,’ or you’re afraid this joke might go on the internet,” he added.
Adele, like Lambert, paused a 2016 concert when she noticed someone taking a cell phone video, as seen, ironically, in footage posted to social media by a fan attending that same concert.
“I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera? Because I’m really here in real life, you can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera,” Adele said during the concert.
And during a 2013 concert, Beyoncé called out an audience member for being “too busy taping” to enjoy the show, saying, “I’m right in your face baby, You gotta seize this moment baby! Put that damn camera down!”
Smart phones overall have become a serious problem for many performers.
Beyond being a potential distraction to performers, artists like Drake and Bebe Rexha have been hit by phones thrown by audience members while on stage.
Rexha ended up suffering a serious injury to her eye as a result.