Michelle Yeoh's mom reacts to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star's historic Oscar win

Michelle Yeoh's mom may not have been present in the Dolby Theater on Sunday to see her daughter win an Oscar but cameras were rolling as she watched the historic moment live in Malaysia.

In a video posted to Hype Malaysia's TikTok, the Oscar-winner's mom, Janet Yeoh, was seen sitting in a room full of dozens of people clutching her hands together in anticipation as presenter Jessica Chastain opened the envelope.

