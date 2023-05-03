 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

Michelle Obama launches healthy food and beverage company for kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Former first lady Michelle Obama, seen here on May 3 in New York, announced the launch of a healthy food and beverage company she co-founded for kids.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Wednesday the launch of a healthy food and beverage company she co-founded to offer parents "healthier, great-tasting products" for their children.

"I've learned that on this issue, if you want to change the game, you can't just work from the outside. You've got to get inside—you've got to find ways to change the food and beverage industry itself," Obama said in a speech at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival. "I'm proud to announce the national launch of a company designed not just to provide better products, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry."

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Rachel Fadem contributed to this report.

