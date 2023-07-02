 Skip to main content
Michael Imperioli forbids ‘bigots and homophobes’ from watching his work following Supreme Court ruling

Actor Michael Imperioli has something to say about the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.

 Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Actor Michael Imperioli has something to say about the Supreme Court's Friday ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” Imperioli said in the caption of a post on his Instagram page Saturday, adding “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

