Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president in 2024

Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez, seen here, on June 12, in Miami, Florida has filed paperwork to run for president, according to new FEC filings, marking the long-shot candidate’s formal entry to the race.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez has filed paperwork to run for president, according to new FEC filings, marking the long-shot candidate’s formal entry to the race.

Suarez is set to speak Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. During an appearance on Fox News over the weekend, the mayor said he would make a “major announcement” in the coming weeks and pointed to his remarks at the Reagan Library as “one that Americans should tune in to.”

CNN’s Terence Burlij contributed to this report.

