Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Meta is launching a pay-for-verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

  • Updated
  • 0
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

 Yves Herman/Reuters

Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

"Meta Verified" will start at $11.99 a month on the web or $14.99 a month on iOS, and the company will begin releasing it in Australia and New Zealand this week and "more countries soon."

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

