Megacluster of galaxies reveals its secrets in new Webb telescope image

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
The James Webb Space Telescope just peered into a celestial Pandora's box to see what lies beyond a megacluster of galaxies.
The space observatory observed Pandora's Cluster, also known as Abell 2744, where three massive clusters of galaxies are merging.
The group of galaxy clusters acts as a magnifying glass for the objects behind it. Called gravitational lensing, this natural phenomenon created a deep-field view that includes incredibly old and faint galaxies. Deep-field observations are long exposures of regions of the sky that can show distant, difficult-to-see objects.
Webb has already captured several deep-field views of the universe since it began scientific observations in July. Gravitational lensing is crucial for astronomers because it can uncover features of the early universe that are otherwise impossible to see.
Previous images of the central core of Pandora's Cluster came courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope. Webb's latest observation of the cluster has revealed never-before-seen details in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.
Astronomers in the UNCOVER program, or Ultradeep NIRSpec and NIRCam ObserVations before the Epoch of Reionization, used Webb's unique Near-Infrared Camera for 30 hours to capture detailed long-exposure images. The latest photo released Wednesday stitches together four of those images into a panorama that includes 50,000 sources of near-infrared light.
Hundreds of faint arced lines in the lower-right image are actually distant galaxies that scientists weren't able to spot with Hubble.
The many dots of light in the new Webb image represent galaxies. Gravitational lensing can distort the appearance of distant galaxies, making them appear different from the galaxies in the foreground of the image — which is why the distant galaxies resemble arcs of light.
Next, the research team will go through all of the data in the image and pinpoint galaxies that they'd like to study further this summer to gain new insights into the early universe.