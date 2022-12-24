 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet due to a large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million -- the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history

  • 0
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million -- the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at about $565 million, with the next drawing scheduled for December 27.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There's still time to win big at the lottery before the year is up.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $565 million after no one took home the top prize in Friday's drawing. The next drawing is set for December 27, and if someone wins the jackpot, it would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, according to the Mega Millions website.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred