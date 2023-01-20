 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet Spike, officially the world's oldest living dog

  • Updated
  • 0

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Born in November 1999, Spike achieved canine bragging rights on December 7, 2022, with a certificate proving he was "at least 23 years and 7 days old" at the date of verification in the village of Camden.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred