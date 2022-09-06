 Skip to main content
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall

McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall

McDonald's cheese danish goes on sale on September 14.

McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.

Beginning September 14, the chain is bringing back the cheese Danish, a flaky pastry filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle. McDonald's said the limited-time offering is a "fresh take" on a similar pastry it briefly served in the 1980s.

