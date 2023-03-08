 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

  • 0
McConnell treated for concussion after suffering fall at DC hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen here in Washington, DC, on March 7 has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is being treated for a concussion and is staying at a hospital for observation after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening.

"Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," David Popp, communications director for McConnell, said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

CNN's Manu Raju, Ali Zaslav, Kristin Wilson, Nicky Robertson, Jessica Dean and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

