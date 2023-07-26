 Skip to main content
McConnell says he’s ‘fine’ after freezing during news conference

McConnell says he’s ‘fine’ after freezing during news conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol on February 14 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he’s “fine,” after freezing during a news conference on Wednesday.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, stopped speaking in the middle of remarks at his regularly scheduled weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. After a 30-second pause, his colleagues crowded around to see if he was OK and asked him how he felt. GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming was seen gripping McConnell’s arm and whispered to him, “Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?”

CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

