McCarthy says negotiators ‘will be back in the room’ after debt ceiling talks hit snag

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said debt ceiling talks would continue Friday night, after multiple sources told CNN that earlier discussions between his office and the White House had hit a snag, triggering a pause.

McCarthy told Fox Business that they would “be back in the room tonight,” adding that he remained “very frustrated” with the White House’s position. A source familiar with the negotiations separately told CNN Friday evening that negotiators would be convening shortly.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond and Arlette Saenz contributed.

