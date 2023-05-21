 Skip to main content
McCarthy says he had a ‘productive discussion’ with Biden but still no debt limit deal

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slated to meet again Monday. McCarthy, along with Senate and House Republicans, speaks to the press outside the Capitol on Wednesday, May 17, in Washington, DC.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — The countdown is on, the stakes are high – and there is no still debt limit deal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Monday that he had a “productive discussion” with President Joe Biden at the White House, but said a deal has not yet been reached as the US rapidly approaches June 1, the date when the country could for the first time default on its debts.

