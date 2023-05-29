 Skip to main content
McCarthy faces key test ahead of House vote on debt limit deal

  • Updated
McCarthy faces key test ahead of House vote on debt limit deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt limit at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal – now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error and a looming threat to his speakership.

McCarthy faces a test on Tuesday as House lawmakers return to Washington and a powerful committee takes up the bill to suspend the debt limit through January 1, 2025. Some of the bill’s loudest conservative critics sit on the panel and pressure is growing on a key Republican swing vote as leadership works to advance the deal to a final floor vote on Wednesday.

