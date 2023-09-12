 Skip to main content
McCarthy calls for formal impeachment inquiry into Biden amid pressure from conservatives

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to make a forceful pitch at a special conference meeting on investigations among House Republicans, that opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is the next logical step, sources familiar tell CNN.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he's directing house Republican committee chairmen for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is calling on his committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, even as they have yet to prove allegations he directly profited off his son’s foreign business deals.

The move comes amid increasing pressure from his right flank to move ahead with the inquiry, including some on his far right who have threatened to oust McCarthy from his speakership if he does not move swiftly enough on such an investigation. McCarthy is also trying to secure votes as part of negotiations to keep the government funded beyond the September 30 deadline to avert a shutdown.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

