Maya Rudolph is the new face of M&M'S. Polarizing spokescandies are taking a 'pause'

After causing outrage by making over the Green M&M and launching a special bag featuring its new Purple character in honor of International Women's Day, M&M'S says it is taking a step back from its candy reps — sort of.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," the chocolate candy brand said in a statement Monday. "We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet."

