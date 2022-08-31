 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Peltola set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress

  • 0
Mary Peltola set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress

Mary Peltola, photographed at the Resource Industry Trade Organizations Host Congressional Candidate Forum, May 12.

 Ash Adams/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Democrat Mary Peltola is set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress -- while thwarting the attempted political comeback of former Gov. Sarah Palin -- by winning a special House election, according to unofficial ranked-choice voting results released Wednesday by the state Division of Elections.

Her unlikely bid for the House was unique to Alaska, where political relationships span decades and voters who have elected independents and write-in candidates to major offices have what Peltola calls a "libertarian bent" that at times defies the partisan label the state has earned by voting consistently for Republican presidential candidates.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK