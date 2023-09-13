 Skip to main content
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize

A still from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which kicked off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studio’s VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize.

 Marvel Studios

New York (CNN) — Marvel Studio’s VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.

The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the election, and the count was held Tuesday after the Marvel employees first filed for this election on August 7.

