Martha Stewart says six of her pet peacocks were eaten by coyotes By Zoe Sottile, CNN Jul 24, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Martha Stewart pictured here in Washington, DC, April 30, took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes."RIP beautiful BlueBoy," wrote the homemaking mogul on Instagram alongside a video of one of her peacocks. "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy.""Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?" Stewart asked."We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc." she added.Stewart has lovingly documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys, and Friesian horses, according to her Instagram.In April, Stewart lost another pet when her four dogs mistook her cat "for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will miss her very badly."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Business DOJ appeals federal ruling on transportation mask mandate Apr 20, 2022 Business Fed interest rate change affecting credit card rates Updated Jun 15, 2022 National 'Jeopardy!' champ's impressive winning streak ends Jan 26, 2022 National Biden administration announces additional $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine Updated Jun 29, 2022 Local WWII-era ship tilting into Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, naval park Updated Apr 14, 2022 Local Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies Mar 9, 2022 Recommended for you