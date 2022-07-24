 Skip to main content
Martha Stewart says six of her pet peacocks were eaten by coyotes

  • 0
Martha Stewart pictured here in Washington, DC, April 30, took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy," wrote the homemaking mogul on Instagram alongside a video of one of her peacocks. "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy."

