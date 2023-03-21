 Skip to main content
'Marsupial sabertooth' had massive canines with roots that grew over the top of its skull

An unusual animal with canine teeth similar to those of a saber-toothed cat and the wide-set eyes of a cow lived in South America some 5 million years ago.

In order to successfully hunt prey and survive, the "marsupial sabertooth," called Thylacosmilus atrox, adapted to view the world in a unique way, according to new research, because its canine teeth that jutted downward from its mouth were so large that their roots wrapped over the top of its skull.

