Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Mars Wrigley is fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at its Pennsylvania factory last June. This image shows first responders at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown in June after the incident.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the confectionery and chewing gum maker $14,500 for the incident, which it described as "serious" in a report.
"Employees of an outside employer, I.K. Stoltzfus Service Corp., cleaned tanks, including the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank, owned by the onsite/host employer, Mars Wrigley," the report said.
Mars Wrigley failed to provide the contractors with adequate safety training, the document added.
According to Penn Live, a local news site, firefighters rescued the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out. The chocolate was about waist-high, it reported.
"The safety of our Associates and outside contractors are a top priority for our business," a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said in a statement. "As always, we appreciate OSHA's collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review."