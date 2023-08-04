 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dead at 83

  • 0
Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dead at 83

Mark Margolis, here attending the "Noah" premiere in 2014, is dead at 83.

 Mike Pont/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Margolis died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to his son. He was 83.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred