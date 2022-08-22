 Skip to main content
Marijuana, hallucinogen use among young adults jump to record-high rates in 2021

Young adults were using marijuana and hallucinogens at record high rates in 2021, new data shows. Vaping also increased significantly among this age group last year, despite leveling off during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young adults were using marijuana and hallucinogens at record high rates in 2021, new data shows. Vaping also increased significantly among this age group last year, despite leveling off during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

People ages 19 to 30 were surveyed as part of the Monitoring the Future study, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan and funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1975.

