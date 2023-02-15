Man seen in photo at violent Charlottesville rally kills self on eve of trial on drug charges

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. This
watch may need to be extended beyond Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, 35, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on January 30, according to a report from the Texas County Coroner's Office in Missouri. That is the same day Von Nukem was scheduled to be in court in Arizona, facing four counts relating to illegal import and sale of fentanyl.
Von Nukem was seen in two famous photos of the alt-right rally, wearing a black shirt in a large group of men chanting and holding tiki torches. He confirmed his identity to the Springfield News-Leader newspaper a week after the rally after being identified online by a former classmate. He told the newspaper he did not consider himself a White supremacist or neo-Nazi, but would not "counter-signal against them."
Von Nukem failed to show up to court on January 30, with the jury in his drug trial already seated, according to documents from federal court for the District of Arizona. Ten days later, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case "as the defendant is deceased."
He was found dead in a hay shed on his property in Hartshorn, Missouri, having shot himself with a handgun, the coroner's report said. Suicide notes were found at the scene, the coroner said.
He is survived by his wife and five children, according to an obituary published by a local funeral home. The federal prosecutor in Von Nukem's drug case, Matthew Eltringham, did not respond to CNN's request for comment Tuesday afternoon.