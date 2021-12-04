Man-made diamonds are the new engagement ring trend

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the
Big Island's Kau District, may be closed in one or more locations,
resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as a kona
low develops west of Kauai, and pulls deep moisture over the
islands. A slow-moving band of heavy rain is expected to move
over the Big Island and Maui County today, spreading to Oahu
and Kauai County tonight and Monday. Widespread rainfall
total amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with
isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...

.A large north swell will peak today then decline tonight and
Monday. The large swell combined with high astronomical tides may
produce runup along north facing shores this morning.


...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Kauai
and Niihau, 25 to 35 feet along north facing shores of Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui, and 20 to 30 feet along the north facing
shores of the Big Island. Surf of 8 to 12 feet along the west
facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and north and west
facing shores of the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High astronomical tides will combine with
the peaking swell to produce runup along north facing shores
this morning, leading to areas of coastal erosion and water
affecting coastal roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Winds becoming southerly 15 to 30 kt, with higher gusts,
by later this morning. Seas 10 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Man-made diamonds are the new engagement ring trend

  • 0

For many couples who recently cemented their commitment to each other with an engagement, the choice of ring featured not natural but man-made gemstones — including the center diamond.

While a diamond continues to be the most popular type of engagement stone, nearly one in four engagement rings in 2021 featured a man-made center stone, not necessarily always a diamond, up 11% in the past two years, according to a report from wedding planning website The Knot."

The popularity of lab-made diamonds is growing because of the eco-conscious mindset of Millennial consumers and a subset of GenZ-ers, said the report, which was based on a survey conducted in November of 5,000 US couples who became engaged between January and November 2021.

Another factor fueling the preference for a synthetic diamonds: They're less expensive than mined diamonds. They can cost as much as 30% less, said Shelley Brown, The Knot's senior fashion and beauty editor. Lab-made diamonds and other gemstones have pushed into the mainstream in the last four to five years, she noted.

Lab-made goes mainstream

Leading jewelry retailers are also driving that effort.

This May the world's largest jewelry company, Pandora, made a major shift by announcing it would stop using mined diamonds in its jewelry.

Instead, the Copenhagen-based company is shifting to lab-created diamonds, which it said have the same "optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics" of a mined diamond and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs: cut, color, clarity and carat.

Pandora said it's instituting the change as part of its own effort to sell sustainable jewelry, and also because consumers are asking for it.

Signet, the largest jewelry company in the United States, is stocked up on engagement rings.

"This is the high season for bridal jewelry. There are a tremendous number of couples who get engaged from Thanksgiving through to the New Year, and we're ready to go," said Jamie Singleton, president at Signet Jewelers, which owns Zales, Kay Jewelers and Jared.

Singleton said three big trends dominating engagement ring preferences include larger stones of 1 to 3 carats, yellow gold and fancy center stone shapes like oval, pear and emerald.

She also sees the growth in demand for lab-created diamonds.

"This is very Millennial-based, and frankly they are the demographic that represents most of the shoppers in the bridal category anyway," said Singleton. "The lesser cost of a lab-created diamond allows couples to buy a larger stone."

Currently, 4.7% of the specialty diamond jewelry market in the United States is represented by lab-grown diamonds. That figure is up a whopping 34% from 2020, said Edahn Golan, an industry analyst and founder of Edahn Golan Diamond Research & Data.

"Regarding the cost difference, a 1-carat engagement ring with a lab-grown diamond can cost 60% less than a 1-carat natural diamond ring," said Golan.

Although a majority of shoppers at its stores are still buying natural diamonds, Singleton said Signet has expanded its man-made bridal jewelry selection this year. This includes a new "True lab-created Diamonds by Vera Wang LOVE" collection for Zales, which includes 16 engagement ring styles that feature 101 facet lab-grown diamond centers, as well as the new "LEO Legacy lab-created diamond" collection featuring 21 engagement rings and bands at Kay Jewelers.

But there is one important consideration for anyone buying lab-created diamonds: their resale value.

"A lab-created diamond is really not as big of an investment as a natural diamond," said Brown. "Consumers may not be educated about this."

Martin Rapaport, founder of the Rapaport Diamond Report and chair of the Rapaport Group, agreed.

"Synthetic diamonds are not subject to natural scarcity like a mined diamond. They can be produced in unlimited quantities by machines," said Rapaport. "So they don't really retain a resale value like natural diamonds."

"I think it is misleading to sell man-made diamonds without this important disclosure even if some consumers may not care about the resale value," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.