...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Turkey, 2 weeks after massive quake killed thousands

People react after a magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday, February 20.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday injuring eight people, according to an official, two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told a press conference Monday that eight people were injured following the aftershock, adding that a tsunami warning has been removed.

