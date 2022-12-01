 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macron arrives at the White House for first state visit of the Biden administration

  • Updated
  • 0
Macron arrives at the White House for first state visit of the Biden administration

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a State Arrival Ceremony on Thursday morning on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

US President Joe Biden is taking part in a flurry of events as part of his first state visit since taking office, welcoming the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte Macron, on Thursday.

The Macrons' trip to the White House marks their second time as the guests of honor for a state visit, having first done so during Donald Trump's administration in 2018. Thursday's agenda is filled with formal fanfare, with a list of events expect to highlight the strength of the critical relationship between the US and its oldest ally.

CNN's Betsy Klein, Jeremy Diamond and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred