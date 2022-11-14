 Skip to main content
Mackenzie Scott announces another $2 billion in donations

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, seen here in April 2018, has donated almost $2 billion to more than 300 organizations in the last 7 months.

 Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance/Getty Image

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated almost $2 billion to more than 300 organizations in the last 7 months, she said in a Medium post Monday. This followed an announcement from her ex-husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that he will donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Since her divorce from Bezos, Forbes estimates Scott has now given away $14.4 billion to more than 1,500 organizations. Her most recent donation totals $1,990,800,000.

