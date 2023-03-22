 Skip to main content
Los Angeles area hit by possible rare tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
At least one commercial building was damaged in the storm on March 22.

 KABC

At least one person was injured after what might have been a rare tornado hit a city just southeast of Los Angeles Wednesday, city officials said.

The "intense microcell" hit an industrial area of the city, Montebello Public Information Officer Michael Chee told CNN. At least 17 buildings were damaged, 11 so severely the fire department deemed them too dangerous to use, Chee said.

CNN's Jillian Sykes contributed to this report.

