Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter turned forthright country queen, dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose gutsy lyrics and twangy, down-home vocals made her a queen of country music for seven decades, has died. She was 90.

Lynn's family said in a statement to CNN that she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.

