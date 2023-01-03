 Skip to main content
Look up to see January's first celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower

The new year kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers.

The celestial event is typically among the strongest meteor showers and is expected to peak overnight January 3 and 4, according to the American Meteor Society. Sky-gazers in the Northern Hemisphere can best view the shower between the late-night hours of Tuesday and dawn on Wednesday.

