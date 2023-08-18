 Skip to main content
Long-standing mystery of modified human skulls in ancient Japan solved by new analysis

(CNN) — Modified skulls found in an ancient burial site in Japan were deliberately reshaped in both men and women as an expression of collective identity. The practice may also have helped the group to forge trade connections, a new study suggests.

In all the skulls, the normally rounded part at the back of the head was flattened and squared off, possibly through binding or being pressed against a flat surface during infancy.

