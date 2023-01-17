 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Marie Presley's memorial to be held at Graceland

  • Updated
  • 0
Lisa Marie Presley's memorial to be held at Graceland

A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter is pictured here in 2013 in Nashville.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer and songwriter died last week after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred